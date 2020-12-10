Mangaluru under SWR could push region’s economic development: KCCI

Mangaluru

10 December 2020 01:07 IST

‘Managed by three zones, it has failed to realise its full economic potential’

Joining hands with the public who want Mangaluru Railway region to come under South Western Railway (SWR), the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said the overall potential of coastal districts can be exploited fully only if the region was administered by a single zone.

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, chamber president Issac Vas said Mangaluru was fortunate to have train connectivity to Bengaluru, Kerala, and Mumbai. However, being under the control of three Railway zones, SWR, Southern Railway, and Konkan Railway Corporation, train operations were complicated in the region because of lack of coordination between them.

KCCI has observed many development proposals did not materialise because of the same reason and so was introduction of new trains or modification of existing services.

Advertising

Advertising

Thus, the overall potential of the district as well as the region remains underutilised and suffers due to indecision and delays, Mr. Vas noted.

The KCCI president noted that the Ministry itself in 2004 decided to hand over the Mangaluru railway network to Mysuru Division of SWR after gauge conversion completion between Mangaluru and Hassan.

Fourteen years passed by, yet the Ministry was yet to implement the decision, he regretted.

Mr. Vas said coastal Karnataka districts were witnessing tremendous growth after the advent of Konkan Railway; many industries were established.

Together the districts could enhance economic potential, he said and cited the example of ‘roll-on roll-off’ service of KRCL where trucks ride piggy back on specially designed goods trains. Similar services could be introduced to other places too.

Port potential

The potential of New Mangalore Port, the gateway to Karnataka, too could not be exploited to the full following lack of coordination between zones.

If Mangaluru comes under SWR, freight movement between NMPT and other parts of Karnataka would tremendously improve. With expansion of MRPL on the cards, bringing Mangaluru-Thokur line under SWR would only enhance the operations in the region, Mr. Vas added.

Quoting a High-Level Railway Restructuring Committee report, Mr. Vas said present zones and divisions were evolved owing to historical reasons and not cast in stone. The Ministry should take a rational look at restructuring the present set up, he said.