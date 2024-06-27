Mangaluru-Udhna special train periodicity extended till October

Railways has extended the periodicity of Udhna Junction-Mangaluru Junction-Udhna Junction bi-weekly special express till October-end.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 09057 Udhna Junction-Mangaluru Junction bi-weekly special will leave Udhna at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays from July 3 till October 30 to reach Mangaluru Junction at 7.45 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 09058 Mangaluru Junction-Udhna Junction bi-weekly special will leave Mangaluru at 10.10 p.m. on Thursdays and Mondays from July 4 to October 31 to reach Udhna at 11.05 p.m. the next day.

It will halt at Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The train comprises one 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 15 second class sleeper, two general class, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.