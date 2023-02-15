Mangaluru triathlon on April 9 to raise funds for care of cancer patients

February 15, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Tapasya Foundation, Mangaluru, in association with the Lions International District 317D, will hold a triathlon in the city on April 6 to raise fund for the construction of the foundation’s Palliative Care Centre in Kurnad near Mudipu.

The event will start with open water swimming in the Tannirbhavi beach. This will be followed by 40-km cycling from Tannirbavi beach to Mudipu. The third event will be 10-km run from Mudipu to Kurnad.

Veteran swimmer Manish Raj, an organiser of the event, told reporters on Tuesday that 200-odd persons will participate in the event which will be held under ‘Olympic Solo’ and ‘Olympic relay’ categories.

In the ‘Olympic solo’ a participant will do swimming, cycling, and running legs of the event. In the “Olympic relay’, a team of three members will take part with each participant completing one leg of the event.

Being held for the first time in the city, the organisers have involved the Mangaluru Surf Club, the Mangalore Bicycle Club, and the Mangalore Runners Club in conducting the event, Mr. Raj said.

Sabitha R. Shetty, Managing Trustee of Tapasya Foundation, said participants can register their names for the event at https://mangalurutriathlon.com/.

The registration fees, which includes charges for accommodation, ranges between ₹5,900 and ₹35,400.

Surgical oncologist and Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) M. Vijaykumar launched the website of the event on Tuesday. Dr. Vijaykumar handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to Ms. Shetty for construction of the palliative care centre.