Mangaluru Briefly

June 17, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

Mangaluru traffic police to hold interactive meeting with public

The Mangaluru City Traffic Police will organise Sanchara Samparka Divasa, an interaction meeting with general public to seek suggestions on traffic management and for grievances redressal, on Saturday.

While Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar will be present at the meeting at Lions Ashoka Seva Bhavana near Circuit House, Kadri, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D. Kulkarni will conduct the meeting at the Traffic North Police Station, Baikampady Industrial Area from 10 a.m. to noon.

Mr. Jain urged general public to make use of the meeting by providing suggestions for improving traffic management in the city. The meetings would be held on the third Saturday every month henceforth, he added.

Periodicity of Jabalpur Weekly Express further extended

The railways has further extended the periodicity of Train no. 02198 / 02197 Jabalpur Jn. - Coimbatore Jn. - Jabalpur Jn. Weekly Superfast Festival Special three more months.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 02198 Jabalpur Junction-Coimbatore Junction Weekly Superfast Special running on Fridays, earlier notified to run till June 30, would now run September 29. Its pairing train, train No. 02197 Coimbatore Junction-Jbalpur Junction Weekly Superfast Special running on Mondays, earlier notified to run till July 3, would now run till October 2.