Mangaluru traffic police counsel parents of minors involved in traffic offences

July 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

To prevent minors from using four- and two-wheelers, the city traffic police counselled parents of minors involved in traffic offences simultaneously across all four traffic police stations in the city on Sunday.

The sessions gained significance in the light of the death of two teenagers in a road accident in Padavinangady, on the Airport Road on the night of June 28.

To a question at the phone-in programme on Saturday on minors being involving in traffic offences, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the city police have taken serious note of these violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are booking cases against the parents/owners of vehicles used by minors. Parents of the minors are called to the police stations for counselling and warned against allowing minors ride vehicles,” Mr. Jain said.

In the accident in Padavinangady, the father of the 15-year-old boy, who was driving the two-wheeler, has been booked.

Mr. Jain said CCTV cameras have been installed at many places in the city, including in Katipalla Krishnapura.

The footage from these CCTV cameras are being regularly watched and the parents/owners of vehicle are being booked if minors are found driving vehicles without a helmet and other visible traffic offences, Mr. Jain said.

In the counselling session held at Mangaluru Traffic South Police Station at Jeppinamogaru on Sunday, 15 parents/owners of vehicles used by minors, which were involved in traffic offences, attended the counselling.

Addressing them, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D. Kulkarni said it is unsafe to allow minors to use vehicles.

“See what happened recently in Padavainangady. The two minors went on a joyride in the night. The driver lost control over the vehicle and the minors sustained grievous injury despite wearing helmets. The two deceased teenagers were the lone children of their parents,” she said.

When a parent expressed difficulty in preventing teenagers from using vehicles, Ms. Kulkarni said parents should not hesitate in approaching the police for help.

Dinesh Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada Garage Owners’ Association, sought effective action against youngsters driving rashly on the National Highway 66.

Mangaluru Traffic South Inspector Ramesh Hanapur said the city traffic police are registering on an average 3,000 cases per day based on photographs of traffic violations taken on the field.

An average of 150 cases are being booked daily after watching the footage of surveillance CCTVs, he said.

In a statement, Mr. Jain said 79 parents attended the sessions in the four traffic police stations. “We had very fruitful discussions and all have promised to ensure safety of minors”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT