Mangaluru to host national chess event

A representational image

May 12, 2022 00:56 IST

About 400 players will take part in the National FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Tournament in Mangaluru

The Dakshina Kannada Chess Association will conduct National FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Tournament at the Town Hall here on May 14 and 15.

Association president Ramesh Kote told reporters on Wednesday that about 400 players, including a few Grandmasters, International Masters, and national-level chess players, will take part in the tournament.

As many as nine rounds of chess will be played in two days. The winner will get prize money of ₹2 lakh, he said. The two day event will be inaugurated by Mayor Premanand Shetty at 9 a.m. on May 14.

Karnataka State Chess Association general secretary Aravind Shastry, Deputy Director of Youth Services and Sports Pradeep D’Souza and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar will attend the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Kote said.