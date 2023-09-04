Mangaluru to get fifth daily flight to Bengaluru from Sept. 7, sixth flight on Saturdays

September 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport is all set to get an additional daily domestic flight on weekdays and an additional flight on Saturdays to Bengaluru starting from September 7.

With these additional flights that IndiGo will operate till October 28, the number of daily flights to Bengaluru will go up to five during weekdays/Sunday and six on Saturdays. At present, IndiGo is operating all four flights daily to Bengaluru and is poised to augment the same.

IndiGo, by re-introducing flight 6E 6858 from September 7, is adding a fifth daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. This flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 8.35 a.m. and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9.10 a.m. This will complement other flights on this route, departing for Patna via Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. (6E0255); Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11.35 a.m. (6E0172) and Bengaluru (direct) at 4.25 p.m. and 9.50 p.m (6E0388/6E6859) respectively.

The sixth flight to Bengaluru on Saturday is the result of IndiGo reorganising the days and time of operation of its Mangaluru-Pune flight on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and Saturday. Flight 6E 294 will arrive at Mangaluru at 5.50 pm and depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 pm on Tuesday/Thursday and on Sunday. On Saturday, the flight 6E 357 will arrive in Mangaluru from Pune at 9.05 a.m. and depart to Bengaluru as flight 6E 358 at 9.45 a.m. Its flight 6E 359 will arrive at Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5.50 p.m. and later depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 p.m., a release from the airport said on Monday.

“The changes in flight schedule on Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Pune sector will increase daily international and domestic flight movements from 38 to 40 from Monday-Friday and 40 to 42 on Saturday and Sunday,” the airport spokesperson said. The airport is in touch with other airliners to start flights to Mangaluru International Airport and has received positive feelers. These new flights likely will materialize in the winter schedule starting from October 29.

