Mangaluru teacher booked for hate speech

The Mangaluru City Cybercrime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) police on Saturday, October 5, booked a case of promoting enmity between communities against one Arun Ullal, a teacher in the city.

Mr. Ullal during his recent address at a convention of the newlyweds at Kinya, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had urged Hindus to get ceremonies, including marriages, in halls belonging to Hindus only. If they perform marriages in halls owned by members of other communities, part of the income goes abroad. Hindus contribute much income to wedding halls in Mangaluru, he noted.

Giving his example, Mr. Ullal said though a full-edged hall was close to his residence, it belonged to a church. Admitting he was a student at their institution, the teacher said he chose to get married at the Gatti Samaja Hall, though it was congested. He urged people to get their wards admitted to educational institutions run by Hindus. Naming a few Hindu institutions in the city, Mr. Ullal claimed their admissions had reduced while the institutions run by other communities were flourishing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar in a communiqué stated that a case under Sections 196 (promote enmity and hatred between different groups) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita and Section 66 (C) (computer-related offences) of IT Act was booked against the teacher by the CEN police.

