Mangaluru taluk continues to report high COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,523 people test positive

Mangaluru taluk continues to report more number of new COVID-19 cases as 1,523 of the 2,404 new patients who tested positive during the week ended Saturday are from within the taluk. The average test positivity rate (TPR) for the district during the week was put at 5.22%.

As per statistics available on the ICMR Portal, 207 new patients were from Bantwal taluk, 131 from Puttur taluk, 247 from Belthangady taluk, 77 from Sullia taluk and 219 from outside the district.

TPR falls

With an average of 6,500 tests every day during the week, TPR came down from 5.48% on January 30 to 4.02% on February 5.

The taluk reported 264 new cases on January 30 and the TPR was 7.38%. On February 5, there were 162 new cases and the TPR was 6.56% in the taluk.

The daily new cases in other taluks during the week were in double digits. TPR of Puttur taluk came down from 3.63% to 1.54%, while that of Puttur taluk fell from 2.79% to 1.05%. And, TPR in Sullia taluk saw a fall from 2.14% to 0.89%. However, TPR in Belthangady taluk was 6.45% on January 30 and it rose to 6.6% on February 5.