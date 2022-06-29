Mangaluru students shine in KVPY examination

Seven students from CFAL are in the All India Ranking between 5 and 1,665

Murulidhar Rao (2nd from Left) speaking at a press conference along with other students at CFAL, in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

As many as 17 students from Centre For Advanced Learning (CFAL) and Expert PU College of the city have secured good rankings in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana aptitude test and have qualified for admission to Indian Institute of Science and other acclaimed institutions.

Seven students from CFAL are in the All India Ranking between 5 and 1,665. Muralidhar Rao and Samanth Martis are ranked 5 and 584 in the KVPY aptitude test for the SA category, which is for students in Class 11 and first year Pre University.

In the aptitude test for SX category, which is for students of Class 12 and 2nd year Pre University course, S. Pranav secured ranking of 65, followed by D.S. Sanjana (AIR 228), Radhika (AIR 1088), Shreyas Adiga (AIR 1627) and Aaryan Ajit Dev (AIR 1665).

Mr. Rao, who is presently in the II PU, said he intends to pursue pure sciences course in Indian Institute of Science. Mr. Pranav, who has finished his II PU course, said KVPY aptitude test is among the competitive exams he has written. “My aim is to do well in NEET and I am focusing on it,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Expert PU

As many as 10 students from Expert PU College have secured good all India ranks. Aditya Kamath Ammembal has ranked 127, while Shreyas K Nishani has ranked 149.

S. Vishaal has ranked 49 among students from the SC/ST category. A.S Sathwik has ranked 552, followed by Skanda Shanbhag (AIR 619), K.Nibha Bhat (AIR 910), Vrushabh V Javali (AIR 1107), S. Pranav (AIR 1431), Snehal Mahima Castelino (AIR 1745), Abhishek Prakash Kalyanshetti (AIR 1791).

Apart from being eligible for admission to institutes of repute in the country, the successful students will get scholarship ranging between ₹80,000 and ₹1.12 lakh per annum when they pursue basic science courses