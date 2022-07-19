Mangaluru students excel in June session of JEE Main examination

Students from Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Expert PU College and Sharada PU College excelled in the June 2022 session of the JEE Main examination.

Anish R. Joishy topped among the students from CFAL with a percentile of 99.8576. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Parth Pundalik Pai

Anish R. Joishy topped among the students from CFAL with a percentile of 99.8576. Other CFAL students who have done well are Parth Pundalik Pai (99.6555), Prabhav Shetty (99.5219), Aaryan Ajith Dev (99.4965), Shreyas S. (99.2401), Sanjana D.S. (99.2048) and Ananthakrishna K. (99.1777).

As many as 17 students have scored above 97% and it includes Adel Sarah Dsouza (98.7281647), Vishal Kamath (98.7096674), Upasana Nayak (98.6455457), Varahi Suvarna (98.4828599), Radhika (98.4336024), Shreyas Adiga (98.031154), Deepak C. Nayak (98.0293952), K R Rakshith (97.7441396), K L Gireesh (97.6170412) and Harsh Srisrimal (97.1343904).

Expert College:

A total of 64 students from Expert Pre-University College in Valachil and Kodialbail have scored more than 95 percentile and 136 students have scored above 90 percentile in the examination.

In a press release, Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak said five students have scored above 99 percentile, 19 students scored above 98 percentile and 36 students scored above 97 percentile.

Akash G. Mestha

N.S. Sanketh.

Amith Udupa.

G. Vinod

N.S. Sanketh topped with 99.6679803 percentile, followed by Akash G. Mestha (99.2843974), Muhammad Rumaiz (99.241573), K. Arhan Vilas (99.0304085), Vivekraj M Dandu (99.0250305), Skand Shanbhag (98.9878638), H. Gaurav Nayak (98.9878638), Ajay S Hegde (98.969809), Vrushabh V Javali (98.8672229), Jerin P Isac (98.8108614), A.S. Sathwik (98.5689202), Shalank N Kulkarni (98.5549906), Tubachi Krutik Changouda (98.5549906), Abhi S Kumar (98.5431471), Shreya Bhat (98.403857), Tejas K Raysad (98.2536246), Yashaswini S Balappanavar (98.2081215), Abhishek Prakash Kalyanshetti (98.1048025), Prajna B Shettigar (98.0261093), S.V. Madan Kumar (97.8844411), S. Vishaal (97.7224067), S. Monish (97.7220815), Snehal Mahima Castelino (97.6716604), S. Pranav (97.6549335), S.R. Gagan Gowda (97.6225202), K Anujna (97.58405), Krishnamurthy Vijayakumar Pujar (97.5666983), Adithya Mallya (97.5055389), Pavan S. Dhulashetty (97.5051779), Gadde Sai Charan (97.4940578), B.U. Eshanya (97.4695131), N. Abhinav (97.4328964), K. Dishanth (97.3626717), Abhishek Venkatesh Naik (97.3253072), L. Himanshu (97.2908576), Shrihari Mankani (97.1422366) and Kannika G Bhat (97.0533142)

Among the students from Sharada Vidyanikethana PU College College, Amith Udupa topped with 97.6716604 percentile, followed by G. Vinod G. (97.3314302), H. Ayush (96.9835809), Manish R Shetty (95.1501800), Chirag (93.7341673), Ravitej (92.6312691), and Abhishek (90.1560549)

A total of 8.72 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Main examination, which is conducted for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology, IIITs and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates have been allowed to apply for more than one sessions of the examination this year. While the first was held in June, the second session will be held in July. Students who have secured the cut-off score in JEE Main are eligible for the JEE Advanced examination to be held in August, which facilitates admission to IITs.