Mangaluru students excel in Class 10, 12 CBSE examinations

N. Ananya secured 497 (99.4%) marks in the Class 10 examinations.

R. Shubhan.

Class 12 student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Suhrith K. Paradkar secured 485 (97%) marks in the Class 12 examinations.

City students have fared well in the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), results of which were announced on July 22.

All Class 10 students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 (KV-1), KV-2 and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mudipu have passed. Vishmith Shetty with 97% was the topper among 75 in KV-2. Bala Yamini and N.S. Raksha were toppers with 98.4% among 128 in KV-1. R. Shubhan with 97.6% was the topper among 41 in JNV.

Aarya Manoj with 92.4% was the topper among 12 Class 12 students at KV-2 while P.M. Shreyas Kumar with 96.4% scored the highest among 65 in KV-1 and Suhrith K Paradkar with 97% was the top scorer among 40 in JNV.

Private schools

All the Class 10 and 12 students of Sharada Vidyanikethana, Talapady have passed. Of the 198 Class 10 students, 18 students have secured more than 95% marks with N. Ananya scoring 99.4%, the highest. H. Ayush was the top scorer with 94.8% in Class 12.

Of the 151 Class 10 students at Lourdes Central School, 98 secured distinction and 39 First Class with Adin Rhian D’Costa at the top (98.2%). Nikhil Samuel Eapen and Sanfer Zion Rodrigues with 93.4 % were the toppers among 94 Class 12 students. while 45 have secured distinction and 36 first class.

Of the 120 Class 10 students of Mount Carmel Central School, nine have secured above 95% with Thaneesha being the topper (98.3%). Akshaya with 92.5% was the topper among 22 Class 12 students in this schoo.

All the 34 Class 10 students from Shubhodaya Vidyalaya, Moodushedde have passed with 10 securing more than 90 %. Nisha K Karkera topped with 95.8%.

As the first batch of Class 10 came out of Shakti Residential School, all 39 Class 10 students have passed with K. Rohith Kalluraya scoring the highest, 484 marks.