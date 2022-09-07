Mangaluru student bags fellowship at ICMR’s regional research centre in Assam

Mangalore University Registrar C.K. Kishore Kumar (R) and mentor as well as assistant professor of Botany M.N. Siddaraju (L) congratulate M. Chethan, a final year B.Sc student of University College-Mangaluru for securing admission to M.Sc at ICMR (Assam) on September 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Final semester B.Sc. (Chemistry, Botany and Zoology) student of University College-Mangaluru, Chethan M has cleared the National Entrance Exam to get selected for M.Sc. in Public Health Entomology at the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR-RMRCNE), Dibrugarh in Assam with a monthly fellowship of ₹20,000.

Mr. Chethan is among 34 students from the country who were selected through the examination, said a release from the college. Son of M. Mahesha, a farmer, and Mamatha from Basavatti village in Chamarajanagar district, he got selected for Adarsha Vidyalaya in Chamarajanagar after clearing the entrance test in Class 5.

He had also cleared the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship exam and received a scholarship of ₹6,000 per annum for four years from Class 8 to Class 12. He completed PUC at Maharajas PU College, Mysuru and joined the University College. Mr Chethan’s elder brother Bharath Kumar M is pursuing M.Sc. (Chemistry) at the University College, Mangaluru.

Mr. Chethan thanked the College Principal, his teachers, particularly mentor and Assistant Professor in Botany M.N. Siddaraju for his success. Mangalore University Registrar C.K. Kishore Kumar congratulated Mr. Chethan.