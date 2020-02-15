Mangaluru stations get ISO certification

As many as 11railway stations, including Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction, under Palakkad Division of Southern Railway, were accredited with ISO 14001:2015 Environment Management System Certification.

Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami presented the certificates to officials of the stations at the divisional headquarters in Palakkad recentlysaid

an official release.

The other stations that received the certification are Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyannur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Quilandi, and Tirur.

The certification is an international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system (EMS).

It accredits an organisation that manages its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner as per standard norms.

Introduction of comprehensive

mechanised cleaning at stations and bio- toilets on trains brought about a quantum leap in the cleanliness standard of stations, the release said.

The certification is valid for three years from the issued date. Certified agencies are assigned with monitoring and auditing the mechanical cleaning, anti-treatment, quality cleaning, chemical etc. utilised at the Stations.

The certification process for four more stations, Palakkad Junction, Ottapalam, Shoranur Junction, Kuttipuram in Palakkad Division, is in the final stage.