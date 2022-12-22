Mangaluru stands second in contribution to GDP in the State: Kateel

December 22, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Thursday said Mangaluru ranked second in the State in Gross Domestic Product contribution.

Chairing the district-level quarterly review meeting here, Mr. Kateel said the ranking was an encouraging development as neither the commercial hub Hubballi nor the tourist destination Mysuru were above Mangaluru. Citizens, entrepreneurs, bankers, industries associations etc., were responsible for the achievement registered by the city, he said.

Meanwhile, he directed Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar to initiate action against banks that fail to reach their set targets. If government funds were deposited in such banks, they should be withdrawn immediately and deposited in other banks.

Mr. Ravi Kumar said apart from being in the second place in GDP, Mangaluru was also in the second place in the State in per capita income. Industries, enterprises, several kinds of commercial activities, etc., were responsible for this achievement, he said adding the governments and banks need to be congratulated for this feat.

Glimpses of government-sponsored schemes, a booklet brought out by the District Lead Bank, was released on the occasion. Dakshina Kannada district stood third in the state in implementing Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Scheme in 2021-22. Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India, that disbursed highest quantum of loan during that year were felicitated on the occasion.

Zilla panchayat CEO Kumara, Reserve Bank of India AGM P. Biswar, Nabard DDM Sangeetha R. Kartha, Lead Bank Manager M.P. Praveen and others were present.