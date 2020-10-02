Mangaluru South MLA quarantines himself

D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru South MLA, has gone into quarantine since Thursday evening after his personal assistant tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr. Kamath said he has met his personal assistant several times. Hence he had quarantined himself as per the government guidelines. Asking people to co-operate, Mr. Kamath said people should take enough precautions from getting infected from COVID-19.

This is the second time Mr. Kamath has quarantined himself. A month ago, he had quarantined himself after his relative tested positive.