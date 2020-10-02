Mangaluru

Mangaluru South MLA quarantines himself

D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru South MLA, has gone into quarantine since Thursday evening after his personal assistant tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr. Kamath said he has met his personal assistant several times. Hence he had quarantined himself as per the government guidelines. Asking people to co-operate, Mr. Kamath said people should take enough precautions from getting infected from COVID-19.

This is the second time Mr. Kamath has quarantined himself. A month ago, he had quarantined himself after his relative tested positive.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2020 6:33:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mangaluru-south-mla-quarantines-himself/article32752741.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story