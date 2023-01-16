Mangaluru should be made a laboratory of peace and communal harmony, says Sudheendra Kulkarni

January 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Columnist and adviser to the then Prime Minister Late A.B. Vajpayee Sudheendra Kulkarni on Monday, January 16, said Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada that were known for social, cultural and religious diversity, should be made a laboratory of peace and communal harmony.

The harmony could be achieved through secularism that was not opposed to Hinduism and Hindutva that was not opposed to Muslims not only in coastal Karnataka, but across the country, he noted while speaking at a press conference here. He deplored the practice of voters polarisation on communal lines and said all the political leaders should ensure the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections were held without affecting communal harmony.

It was unfortunate that Mangaluru was labelled as laboratory of communal polarisation, Mr. Kulkarni regretted and said it should be brought back to the earlier stages. Everyone, from politicians to socio-cultural and religious leaders, educationists, women leaders, media, writers and others could play a decisive role in this regard.

Stating that recent steps taken by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to hold dialogue with Muslim leaders was a welcome move, Mr. Kulkarni urged Muslim leaders to respond to this positively. Mr. Bhagwat should direct his organisation to follow the initiative in letter and spirit. Mr. Kulkarni also asked the RSS chief to direct leaders not to glorify Nathuram Godse as the same denotes violence. Only by following the thoughts and messages of Mahatma Gandhi, India could achieve communal harmony and progress.

The Karnataka government should ensure that anti-social elements do not create panic by fomenting communal strife and violence on the eve of the elections. If such instances were notices, the government should initiate stringent action by following the Raja Dharma, he suggested.

Mr. Kulkarni also said the then Hindu Mahasabha President V.D. Savarkar was in favour of two-Nation policy and had got a resolution passed in this regard at the Mahasabha’s convention in 1937. If the British were primarily responsible for dividing India, the second was the Muslim League and the third were a few leaders among Hindus, he said.

Social activist M.G. Hegde and Gandhi Vichara Vedike-Sullia President Lakshmeesha Gabladka were present.