Mangaluru

Mangaluru Rural police station shifts to Vamanjoor

Commissioner of Police M. Chandra Sekhar at the Mangaluru Rural police station at Vamanjoor on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police M. Chandra Sekhar at the Mangaluru Rural police station at Vamanjoor on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Arranged

more-in

It functioned out of an old rice mill at Maroli for over 7 years

After several years of functioning from a dilapidated building in Maroli, the Mangaluru Rural Police Station moved to a rented building near Vamanjoor junction on Wednesday.

For over seven years, the station functioned out of an old rice mill building in Maroli after losing its building near Bikarnakatte for the flyover.

The city police are still awaiting allocation of land by the district administration for construction of a new building.

Inaugurating the new premises of the police station on Wednesday, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that the process was on to find a site for constructing the new building and police quarters.

Mr. Sekhar presented Mangaluru Rural Police Inspector Mohammed Sharief and his staff a cash reward of ₹20,000 for efforts made to find the building. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K. Shantaraju, DCP (Crime) Sanjeev M. Patil and Assistant Commissioner of Police N.S. Shruthi participated in the function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mangaluru
police
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:13:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mangaluru-rural-police-station-shifts-to-vamanjoor/article18684608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY