Mangaluru Rural police station shifts to Vamanjoor

After several years of functioning from a dilapidated building in Maroli, the Mangaluru Rural Police Station moved to a rented building near Vamanjoor junction on Wednesday.

For over seven years, the station functioned out of an old rice mill building in Maroli after losing its building near Bikarnakatte for the flyover.

The city police are still awaiting allocation of land by the district administration for construction of a new building.

Inaugurating the new premises of the police station on Wednesday, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that the process was on to find a site for constructing the new building and police quarters.

Mr. Sekhar presented Mangaluru Rural Police Inspector Mohammed Sharief and his staff a cash reward of ₹20,000 for efforts made to find the building. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K. Shantaraju, DCP (Crime) Sanjeev M. Patil and Assistant Commissioner of Police N.S. Shruthi participated in the function.