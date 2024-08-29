ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru RPF personnel rescue ‘missing’ child

Published - August 29, 2024 07:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two Railway Protection Force personnel have rescued a 15-year-old boy from Pune, who was missing from his house since August 14, at Mangaluru Junction.

In a press release, the RPF said head constables M. Raghavan and Sudheer saw the boy sitting inside the waiting room on platform No. 1 on Wednesday morning. They brought the boy to the RPF post at the railway station where he revealed his name. The two constables called his mother, who said that his son was missing since August 14.

The boy was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in Bondel for further action, the release stated.

