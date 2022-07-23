Mangaluru RPF arrests five persons on the charge of stealing 1.2 tonnes of copper wire

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Mangaluru Central arrested five persons on the charge of stealing copper wire belonging to Railways and recovered 1,200 kg of stolen material worth ₹8 lakh on Friday.

A communique from the RPF here gave the names of the accused as Venkatesh, 39, Falnir; Ramesh, 38, Hoige Bazar; Arichandran, 35, Kallakurichi, Salem; Rajkumar, 20, Kondemula, Mangaluru, and Nandini, 30, Kizhakketheru, Salem.

Divisional Security Commissioner Jethin B. Raj of Palakkad Railway Division had ordered constitution of a special team led by Mangaluru Central RPF Inspector Akbar Ali and Crime Intelligence branch Inspector N. Keshavadas to check persons with suspicious activities on the premises.

When the team had put up surveillance at Ullal railway station, south of Mangaluru city, it got suspicion over five persons in a mini-goods vehicle.

On inquiry, the team found 1,200 kg of copper wire used for power supply to electric locomotives. The accused revealed that they had stolen the material from the stores of the Senior Section Engineer, Traction Distribution, Ullal.

RPF personnel seized the copper wire as well as the vehicle. On being produced before the I Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, the court sent them to judicial custody, the communique said.