Mangaluru road named afterMulky Sundar Ram Shetty

Mangaluru City Corporation on Wednesday officially named the road between Ambedkar Circle and the Catholic Club via Light House Hill here as Mulky Sundar Ram Shetty Road following a Government Order.

This was done in the memory of Shetty who was a former chairman of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank which has now been merged with the Bank of Baroda. Earlier, the Regional Office of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank was located on this road near the Ambedkar Circle.

Mayor Diwakar unveiled a plaque officially naming the road after Mr. Shetty in the presence of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu and other leaders.

There was a controversy on naming the road after late Shetty. If St. Aloysius College located on the road opposed the government’s decision, Pattadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade had welcomed the government’s decision.

The government through an order issued on May 24, 2017 gave its approval to name the road after the former chairman of the bank. After it became a controversy, the government stayed its order on July 1, 2017. Later, the matter even reached the High Court of Karnataka which asked the government to take an appropriate decision. Following the court’s order, the government through another order issued on September 5, 2020 withdrew its stay and restored its earlier order of naming the road after late Shetty.

College opposes

Meanwhile, objecting to the decision of the government, the college said that the decision has been taken unilaterally.

Addressing presspersons, Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions Melwin Pinto said that the government has sidelined the importance of the century-old educational institution housed on the road.

He said that the road had been named after the college in 1976 by the then civic body of Mangaluru. Hence, the same name should have been continued.

Mr. Pinto said that the college is not against Shetty who has served society. But, as the erstwhile Vijaya Bank no more exists on the road, there is no logic in naming the road after its a former chairman.

Heggade welcomes

Mr. Heggade has in a press release said that as the chairman of the bank late Shetty was instrumental in providing jobs to thousands of youths by opening branches in all States in the country and taking the bank to a new height.

“Now, it is timely to name the road after Shetty when the name of the Vijaya Bank has faded after the merger with the Bank of Baroda. I congratulate the city corporation for its initiative,” Mr. Heggade said.