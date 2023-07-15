ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru resident loses ₹1.16 lakh

July 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A Mangaluru resident lost ₹1.16 lakh after he provided his credit card details to a link sent by the alleged perpetrator.

In the complaint to the Cyber Crime Economic and Narcotic Crime police station, the complainant said he was searching for some catering items on Facebook on Saturday morning. He had a chat with the person who supposedly held the Big Basket Facebook account. The victim sent sent details of his Canara Bank credit card account. Soon after, ₹1.16 lakh got deducted from the account, he said.

Doctor loses ₹2.74 lakh

A 50-year-old doctor residing in Attavar lost ₹2.74 lakh from his account after he shared with a caller the OTPs he had received.

In the complaint with the CEN police station, the doctor said on July 12, he received an SMS from a mobile number that said he should update the KYC of his Canara Bank account. Soon after, he received a call from another mobile number where the caller clearly stated complaint’s name, his account number and residential address. For updating the KYC, the caller asked the complainant to share the OTPs he had received. Believing him to be the bank officer, the victim shared the OTPs. Soon after there was series of withdrawals totalling ₹2.74 lakh. He blocked the account and filed the complaint.

