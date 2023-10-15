Mangaluru resident arrested for posting video supporting Hamas

October 15, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City police arrested 58-year-old Zakir alias Zaki, a resident of Jokatte, for allegedly posting a video on social media in support of terrorist organisation Hamas.

The police said Zakir recorded a video urging people to pray for Hamas. The video was recorded in light of ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Zakir posted the video in a WhatsApp group, which was then widely shared in the social media. The police received representation asking them to take action against Zakir for reportedly attempting to create communal tension.

Police Inspector Vinayak Toragal of the Mangaluru North Police Station registered a suo motu case against Zakir on Saturday. Zakir was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate court, which remanded him to 15 day of judicial custody. Zakir is an accused in as many as seven criminal cases registered in Mangaluru City North police station.