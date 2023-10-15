HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru resident arrested for posting video supporting Hamas

The police says Zakir recorded a video urging people to pray for Hamas. The video was recorded in light of ongoing war between Israel and Palestine

October 15, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru City police arrested 58-year-old Zakir alias Zaki, a resident of Jokatte, for allegedly posting a video on social media in support of terrorist organisation Hamas.

The police said Zakir recorded a video urging people to pray for Hamas. The video was recorded in light of ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Zakir posted the video in a WhatsApp group, which was then widely shared in the social media. The police received representation asking them to take action against Zakir for reportedly attempting to create communal tension.

Police Inspector Vinayak Toragal of the Mangaluru North Police Station registered a suo motu case against Zakir on Saturday. Zakir was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate court, which remanded him to 15 day of judicial custody. Zakir is an accused in as many as seven criminal cases registered in Mangaluru City North police station.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.