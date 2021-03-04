Mangaluru ranked 20th in Ease of Living Index for 2020

City bags 42nd rank in Municipal Performance Index

Mangaluru has bagged the 20th rank among the country’s 62 cities having less than a million population and finally ranked in the Ease of Living Index, 2020 released by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

The city has secured the 42nd rank among 60 cities with less than a million population and finally ranked in the country under the Municipal Performance Index, 2020 announced by the Ministry on the day.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced the release of the final rankings in a virtual event.

In all, 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index (EoLI) and Municipal Performance Index (MPI) were announced for cities in two categories – with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Programme, it said.

The EoLI is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a citizen perception survey.

The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality. The five verticals under MPI are services, finance, policy, technology, and governance.

The Ministry said that the MPI was launched as an accompaniment to the EoLI. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability.

Both the indices represent an attempt to gauge the performance of cities across India on various parameters of urban living. These indices provide a holistic assessment of cities based on their efforts to cultivate better quality of life, create infrastructure, and address challenges of urbanisation.

Learnings gathered from these indices can help the government identify gaps, tap into potential opportunities, and increase efficiency in local governance to improve lives of citizens and fulfill broader development outcomes.

The framework for these assessments were prepared by MoHUA with the Institute for Competitiveness as the knowledge partner, it said.

The total EoLI score of Mangaluru for the 20th rank stood at 53.95. The total MPI score for the 42nd rank was at 38.16.