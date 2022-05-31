Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt to celebrate Amrita Mahotsava from Friday

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others, to attend inaugural function

Swami Jitakamanandaji of Ramakrishna Mutt speaking at a press conference on the mutt premises in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt, established on June 3, 1947, will celebrate the Amrita Mahotsava (diamond jubilee celebrations) of its functioning coinciding with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Friday and Saturday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to attend the inaugural day events.

Mutt president Sri Jithakamananda Swamiji told reporters here on Monday that the Ramakrishna Mutt and Mission, established by Swami Vivekananda in 1897 at Belur, Howrah in West Bengal, have been carrying out his vision of self-realisation and welfare across the country and the world.

The mutt and mission in Mangaluru since their inception have been striving for the religious, cultural and spiritual uplift of people through various activities.

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission has been operating a free hostel for needy students of rural areas irrespective of their caste, creed or religion. The Vivekananda Coaching Centre is providing value-based coaching to deserving students from nearby areas and also, providing educational facilities and scholarships. Besides organising seminars, conventions and workshops for students, teachers and professionals on values, ethics, the mission has been deeply involved in Swatch Mangaluru campaign for the last seven years, Sri Jithakamananda said.

The Amrita Mahotsava will begin with special pujas at the mutt at 6.30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a puja to Mangaladevi, a procession of sadhus to the mutt, inaugurating the Maha Dwara of the mutt, inauguration of Amrita Sadana [monks quarters], laying the foundation stone for Vivekananda Coaching Centre, led by Ramakrishna Mutt and Mission’s Beluru Mutt vice-president Sri Gautamananda Swamiji.

Mr. Bommai will lay the foundation stone for the coaching centre and inaugurate the celebrations. Ramakrishna Mutt trustee Sri Muktidananda Swamiji, Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Karnataka Circle’s Chief Post Master General N. Rajendra Kumar, Century Builders’ P. Dayananda Pai and others will attend the programme.

A special postal cover will be released on the occasion, while Mr. Hegde will release a documentary on the activities of the mutt and mission.

As many as 18 monks will address devotees in six sessions during the two-day celebrations, Sri Jithakamananda said.

Swatch Mangaluru convener Sri Ekagamyananda Swamiji and others were present.