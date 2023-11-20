Mangaluru-Puttur train to be cancelled, some others short-terminated and rescheduled this week

November 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Southern Railway has decided to cancel train services between Mangaluru Central and Kabaka Puttur on November 24 and 25, short terminate some other trains and reschedule some more to facilitate mega block for additional platform works at Mangaluru Central this week.

SR’s Chief Public Relations officer B. Guganesan in a release here said Train No. 06487/ 06486 Mangaluru Central – Kabakka Puttur – Mangaluru Central Express Special leaving Mangaluru at 6 p.m. and Puttur at 9.25 p.m. on November 25 are fully cancelled. Train No. 06485/ 06484 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Express Special leaving Mangaluru at 5.10 a.m. and Puttur at 7.55 am are fully cancelled.

Train No. 10107 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central MEMU Express will be short terminated at Thokur on November 24 while Train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU Express short-originates from Thokur at its scheduled time the same day.

Train No. 06601 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Express Special will be short terminated at Mangaluru Junction on November 24.

The Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central West Coast Express (Train No. 22638) will originate from Mangaluru Junction at 11.45 p.m. instead of Central on November 24. Train No. 16610 Mangaluru Central – Kozhikode Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 5.15 a.m. on November 25 will originate from Mangaluru Junction at 5.15 a.m. instead of Central.

Train No. 06602 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Express Special leaving Central from November 21 to November 25 will be rescheduled to leave at 6 a.m. instead of 5.30 a.m. Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Parasuram Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 5.05 a.m. on November 25 is rescheduled to leave at 5.35 a.m.