Mangaluru-Puttur-Subrahmanya daily train services to be restored on Dec. 9

The Railways has decided to restore unreserved daily train services between Mangaluru Central and Subrahmanya Road via Puttur as unreserved express specials starting December 9. Pre-COVID-19 lockdown, they were being operated as unreserved passenger trains.

Daily passenger train services between Mangaluru Central and Puttur will be restored on the same day.

Train No 06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 10 a.m. and reach Subramanya Road at 12.30 p.m. starting December 9. It will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 10.14 a.m. and leave at 10.15 a.m.

Train No 06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central Daily Unreserved Express Special will leave Subramanya Road at 1.30 p.m. and reach Mangaluru Central 4.10 p.m. The train will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 3.29 p.m. and leave for Mangaluru Central at 3.30 p.m.

The trains will stop at Bantwal, Neralakatte, Kabaka Puttur, Narimogaru, Kaniyuru, Yedamangala, Kodimbala and Bajakare.

Mangaluru-Puttur

Train No 06485 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Daily Passenger will leave Mangaluru Central at 5.45 a.m. and reach Kabaka Puttur at 7.15 a.m. starting December 9. The train will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 5.57 a.m. and leave for Puttur at 5.58 a.m.

Train No 06484 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Daily Passenger will leave Kabaka Puttur at 7.55 a.m. and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.25 a.m. It will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 8.59 a.m. and leave for Mangaluru Central at 9 a.m.

The trains will halt at Bantwal and Neralakatte.

Train No 06487 Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur Daily Passenger will leave Mangaluru Central at 6 p.m. and reach Kabaka Puttur at 7.25 p.m. starting December 9. The train will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 6.14 p.m. and leave for Puttur at 6.15 p.m.

Train No 06486 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central Daily Passenger will leave Kabaka Puttur at 8.25 p.m. and reach Mangaluru Central at 10.05 p.m. starting December 9. The train will arrive in Mangaluru Junction at 9.29 p.m. and leave for Mangaluru Central at 9.30 p.m.

They will have four general Second Class coaches and a Luggage-cum-Brake van, a release from Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Thursday seeking the restoration of train services between Mangaluru and Subrahmanya.