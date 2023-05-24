Mangaluru prison warder suspended for possessing cannabis

May 24, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Prison Department has suspended Prakash Gavade, a warder in Mangaluru District Prison, from service following his recent arrest over alleged illegal possession of cannabis.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said personnel from the Karnataka Industrial Security Force, who check visitors to prisons, suspected Gavade of acting as a conduit in the supply of cannabis to some of inmates.

“Following a check, we found him possessing small amount of cannabis,” Mr. Jain said. “We are going deep into the case to find other persons allegedly associated with Gavade,” Mr. Jain told The Hindu.

The Barke police arrested Gavade on May 11 and recovered 100 grams of cannabis. He has been booked under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Despite checks by KISF personnel posted outside the prison and screening by prison staff, attempts continue to be made to supply cannabis and other banned items to inmates.

On May 17, KISF Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector Mahabhala Naika and other KISF personnel noticed one Anil Watson D’Souza wearing a slipper that had extra stitches. The slipper was checked and 90 grams of cannabis was found. Following a complaint by Prison Superintendent B.T. Obaleshappa, the Barke police arrested D’Souza for offence punishable under NDPS Act.

Mr. Obaleshappa said prison staff, KISF personnel, and the city police have heightened vigil to prevent supply of cannabis, mobile phones, and other banned substances to inmates.

“Checks are done at regular intervals and necessary legal action is being taken against wrong doers,” Mr. Obaleshappa said.