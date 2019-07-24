Mangaluru prison gets visitor management system

The meeting of undertrials and convicted prisoners with their family members at the Mangaluru District Prison will now be managed by an electronic system.

Superintendent of the prison, Chandan Patel, said the visitor management system (VMS), which will gradually be deployed across the State, is now operational for 350 undertrials and four convicts in the prison.

This is a module under the ePrisons Management Information System developed by the National Information System, and it conforms to the Karnataka Prison Manual norm of permitting undertrials to meet visitors once a week. For convicts, it is once a fortnight. The name of the visitor is first registered at the reception counter at the entrance. S/he then goes to another counter where the name of the undertrial/convict is entered. The visitor is then frisked by personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Police.

“If s/he is the second person to meet the undertrial within the week, the visitor is turned away and asked to come the next week,” Mr. Patel told The Hindu.

With VMS, the discretion with the prison official in the meeting process has been removed and it’s fully streamlined and totally managed by the system, he said.