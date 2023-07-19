Mangaluru police to ‘investigate’ Tuesday’s accident death, ‘issue notice’ to NHAI seeking its version

July 19, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Notwithstanding orders of higher courts to register an FIR against agencies maintaining roads due to pothole-induced accidents, the Mangaluru city police on Thursday said they will ‘investigate’ Wednesday’s scooterist’s death at Panambur on NH 66.

City Police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told The Hindu that the police would issue notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking its version about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If our investigation reveals negligence on the part of the NHAI in maintaining the highway, necessary legal action would be taken,” he said.

The High Court of Karnataka on December 15, 2022, directed the Home Department to register FIRs (against agencies) on complaints regarding accidents due to potholes while hearing a PIL on failure of civic agencies in filling up potholes in Bengaluru.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, said the police should not hide behind technicalities and immediately register FIRs when such complaints are made about accidents due to potholes resulting in injuries or death.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Tuesday’s accident victim Titus Ferrao was conducted at Thokur on Wednesday. His family members told The Hindu that they are yet to decide on seeking action against the NHAI.

“We need to discuss this with Ferrao’s wife Jecintha, son Jeevan, and daughter Tina before initiating any action,” said Ferrao’s son-in-law Avinash D’Souza.

Mr. Jeevan, working in Qatar, landed in Mangaluru on Wednesday to attend the funeral.

The Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti on Tuesday urged authorities concerned to initiate action against the NHAI for its failure to maintain NH 66 in a proper condition thereby resulting in the death of Ferrao.

Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla in a statement said officials’ callousness in maintaining the highway in a motorable condition alone was responsible for Ferrao coming under the wheels of the truck while trying to avoid a crater at Panambur. The NHAI should also adequately compensate his family.

Construction quality of the B.C. Road-Nanthoor-Surathkal four-lane port connectivity highway, built by IRCON, was quite inferior resulting in formation of potholes and craters every monsoon, Mr. Katipalla said.

Though the NHAI spends over ₹10 crore every year for highway maintenance, the road gets damaged every year. Indifference of the MP and MLAs too has contributed to the sorry state of affairs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.