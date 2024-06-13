Mangaluru police to deploy mobile speed radar guns to impose penalties for overspeeding

The Mangaluru City Police on Thursday, June 13, urged road users to adhere to speed limits prescribed for different categories of roads as the police will use Mobile Speed Radar Guns to impose penalties for overspeeding.

Driving vehicles within the limits prescribed by the Union Road Transport Ministry by its April 6, 2018, standing order would also help the police to ensure their “accident-free roads campaign” becomes a success, said City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in a statement.

In this background, the City Police on Thursday directed different agencies concerned with the maintenance of roads to install caution boards indicating speed limits for the particular road/ stretch. Mr. Agarwal chaired a meeting of officials from the agencies concerned, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Mangaluru Project Director Abdulla Javed Zami, engineers from the Public Works Department, Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., for this purpose.

He told the meeting that the police would deploy the speed guns at vantage locations along the roads and highways in the Commissionerate limits and book cases against those drivers exceeding the prescribed speed limit. Erection and display of caution boards, therefore, was necessary to keep the drivers aware of the speed limit prescribed for the particular road, he said.

The speed limit prescribed for passenger vehicles with capacity of nine passengers or less (M1 category) was fixed at 100 kmph for 4-lane roads with dividers, including National Highways and state Highways, 70 kmph within the limits of Mangaluru City Corporation, City Municipal Councils and Town Municipal Councils and 70 kmph for all other roads. For passenger vehicles with more than 9 seating capacity (M2 and M3 category), the limits are, 90, 60 and 60; for all kinds of goods vehicles and two-wheelers, it was 80, 60 and 60, for two-wheelers and for autorickshaws the speed limit was 50, 50 and 50 kmph respectively.