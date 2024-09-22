Mangaluru police to book cases against vehicles blocking traffic outside schools

The city police will book cases against such vehicles that park outside the schools thus obstructing traffic movement, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said on Sunday, September 22.

He was speaking at a meeting called by police to address the grievances of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people. The DCP (law and order) Siddharth Goyal chaired the meeting.

Dalit activist S.P. Anand told the meeting that vehicles continued to be parked outside St. Gerosa School in Jeppu despite the school having a big ground inside the school premises where vehicles can be parked. The vehicles parked outside Father Muller Hospital in Valencia also hinder traffic movement, he said.

Mr. Kumar said police have issued several notices to all schools where such problems have been reported. “As these notices have been ignored, we will start booking cases against such vehicles,” Mr. Kumar said.

When a Dalit activist pointed out problems of motorists because of potholes near Nantoor Junction and the need for a traffic signal at the junction, Mr. Kumar said the city police had given to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) the list of places where the potholes need to filled. The NHAI can be booked if any accident results due to potholes. Traffic signals cannot be installed at the junction till the proposed underpass construction at the junction is over, he said.

To another Dalit activist’s allegation that the ground of the College of Fisheries in Yekkur is being used to assault people and other illegal activities, Mr. Kumar asked jurisdictional officers to issue notice to the college.

City traffic officers said tankers are parked on either side of Surathkal-Kana Bala Road and Kulai Honnakatte Road because of the closure of the ‘K.K. Gate’ of New Mangalore Port. The problem will be resolved with the inauguration of the new K.K. Gate, a City Traffic officer said.

