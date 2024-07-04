The Mangaluru City police started a drive to book cases against autorickshaws, cars, and buses using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and “tint” films for windshields and side windows.

The action follows a recent circular from the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) to police units asking them to ensure that vehicles that move on the road are as per specifications laid down by the Transport department.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said police are booking cases against vehicles that are using LED dazzling lights, shrill horns and ‘tint’, which are not part of vehicle specifications.

The city police started the drive on Tuesday, July 2. On the first day, the police booked as many as 96 cases on the use of dazzling lights and 64 cases on the use of ‘tint’. On Wednesday, the police booked 62 cases related to lights and 160 cases for use of shrill horns.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nazma Farooq said the city police will continue to book cases for a month. “As it is monsoon, we are just booking cases and not removing the accessories installed in violation of vehicle specifications,” Ms. Farooq said.

While welcoming the drive, autorickshaw driver Yogish removing LED lights to autorickshaws will affect them when they ply to areas on the outskirts of the city. “We usually use LED light on the city outskirts where street lighting is poor,” he said.

