The Mangaluru City police started a drive to book cases against autorickshaws, cars, and buses using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and “tint” films for windshields and side windows.

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru police start booking cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns

The action follows a recent circular from the office of the ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) to police units asking them to ensure that vehicles that move on the road are as per specifications laid down by the Transport department

Published - July 04, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru City police started a month-long drive to book cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and ‘tint’.

Mangaluru City police started a month-long drive to book cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and ‘tint’. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City police started a month-long drive to book cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and ‘tint’.

Mangaluru City police started a month-long drive to book cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and ‘tint’. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru City police started a month-long drive to book cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and ‘tint’.

Mangaluru City police started a month-long drive to book cases against vehicles using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and ‘tint’. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

On July 2, the first day, the police booked as many as 96 cases on the use of dazzling lights and 64 cases on the use of ‘tint’. On Wednesday, the police booked 62 cases related to lights and 160 cases for use of shrill horns.

On July 2, the first day, the police booked as many as 96 cases on the use of dazzling lights and 64 cases on the use of ‘tint’. On Wednesday, the police booked 62 cases related to lights and 160 cases for use of shrill horns. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangaluru City police started a drive to book cases against autorickshaws, cars, and buses using dazzling lights, shrill horns, and “tint” films for windshields and side windows.

The action follows a recent circular from the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) to police units asking them to ensure that vehicles that move on the road are as per specifications laid down by the Transport department.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said police are booking cases against vehicles that are using LED dazzling lights, shrill horns and ‘tint’, which are not part of vehicle specifications.

The city police started the drive on Tuesday, July 2. On the first day, the police booked as many as 96 cases on the use of dazzling lights and 64 cases on the use of ‘tint’. On Wednesday, the police booked 62 cases related to lights and 160 cases for use of shrill horns.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nazma Farooq said the city police will continue to book cases for a month. “As it is monsoon, we are just booking cases and not removing the accessories installed in violation of vehicle specifications,” Ms. Farooq said.

While welcoming the drive, autorickshaw driver Yogish removing LED lights to autorickshaws will affect them when they ply to areas on the outskirts of the city. “We usually use LED light on the city outskirts where street lighting is poor,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.