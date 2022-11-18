Mangaluru police seize 132 kg of ganja worth ₹39 lakh brought from Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The two accused were allegedly transporting the cannabis from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in an SUV

The Hindu Bureau

CCB police personnel unloading the seized cannabis (marijuana or ganja) at the Police Commissioner’s office, in Mangaluru on November 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Central Crime Branch personnel claimed to have intercepted a major consignment of ganja worth about ₹39 lakh which was being brought from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru for onward shipment to Kerala, Bengaluru and other places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides seizing 132 kg of cannabis, lethal weapons and the sports utility vehicle using to transport the contraband, police arrested two persons.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar informed mediapersons that the names of the accused are Rameez Raz, 30, of Toudugoli Cross, Naringana village in Bantwal taluk, and Abdul Khader Haris, 31, from Meeyapadavu in Manjeshwara in neighbouring Kasargod district of Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A team led by CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI B. Rajendra intercepted the SUV near Kayargoli in Kurnad-Mudipu on Thursday, November 17. The accused allegedly carried the cannabis (ganja), three sharp weapons, two mobile phones and ₹2,180 in cash.

They had brought the cannabis (ganja) from Visakhapatnam via Bengaluru to sell in Kerala, Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  4. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi

Rameez Raz is named in three narcotics cases in Konaje police station, one each for peddling ganja and attempt to murder in Ullal police station, and one ganja peddling case in Mangaluru North police station. Haris is named in two cases of attempt to murder in Ullal police station and two assault cases in Manjeshwara police station.

The duo reside on the Karnataka-Kerala border. They allegedly brought ganja from Visakhapatnam for sale in both the States. They had earlier used a fish transportation truck, goods vehicle and a car to transport ganja from Andhra Pradesh. Many others are suspected to be involved in the case and further investigation would reveal their role, the Commissioner informed mediapersons on Friday, November 18.

A case was registered in the Cybercrime, Economic offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station of Mangaluru. The Commissioner said police would seek custody of the accused from the jurisdictional court for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US