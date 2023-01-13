Mangaluru police seize 100 kg of cannabis, arrest more than 20 persons in last 10 days during 2023

January 13, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police seized 100 kg of cannabis worth between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh by arresting more than 20 persons in the last 10 days during 2023, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar announced on January 13.

Briefing mediapersons, he said that police have registered six cases in connection with the seizure and arrests at different police stations. The narcotic drug pedalling and consumption cases were detected by the Cyber, Economic and Narcotic Crimes (CEN), Central Crime Branch, Konaje and Mangauru East Police.

Charas, ganja seized

On January 12, CEN police arrested three men on charges of pedalling and selling charas and ganja to students of colleges and others in Mangaluru. They were procuring the drugs from Himachal Pradesh. They seized 500 gram of charas, 1 kg of ganja, a car and mobile phones worth ₹8 lakh from the trio.

Their names were given as Suketh Kava alias Chukki, 33, a tour guide from Bajagoli, Karkala taluk in Udupi district; Arvind, 24, a costume designer from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu; and Sunil, 32, a car driver from Pulkeri in Karkala, Udupi district.

The Police Commissioner said that the accused procured the ganja from Parvathi valley in Kulu district of Himachal Pradesh. The accused purchased the cannabis at low cost, transported them to Mangaluru in trains, and sold them to end-users.

10 kg ganja seized, 1 held

In a separate case detected on January 13, the CCB police arrested a person on the charge of transporting ganja in a car from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. They seized 10 kg of ganja, along with the car, at Kuntikana Cross in Mangaluru.

His name was given as Vijaya Kumar Shetty, 24, from N. R. Pura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district. A mobile phone and ₹500 were also seized from him. The value of all materials, including the car, seized from him was estimated to be ₹5.65 lakh with the value of ganja estimated to be ₹2.55 lakh.

Police had earlier booked two cases against him, one in Chikkamagaluru and another in Udupi, for a drug related offence. He had been released from jail three months ago, the Police Commissioner said.