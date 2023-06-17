Mangaluru police seek volunteers for traffic management

June 17, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Calling upon people to volunteer as traffic warden and join hands with Mangaluru police in controlling and maintaining of traffic, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said traffic wardens will help show the presence of police at all prominent places, which will ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Speaking at the ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’, a public contact day of Manglauru East Traffic Police station, Mr. Jain said, “Over the years, the number of traffic wardens has not increased. We need you to volunteer four hours per week for managing and controlling traffic. Please enrol and join us in this task.”

Police, he said, cannot be at every busy junction in the city to manage the traffic. “Despite presence of more than three police personnel, we find it difficult to regulate traffic at Nantoor junction.... With traffic wardens, we can regulate traffic movement, especially outside schools and colleges in the morning and evening, in a better way,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said, at present, three persons are volunteering as traffic wardens.

Mr. Jain said police will give necessary training to the new traffic wardens, and provide them white and blue uniforms. People can volunteer to work for one hour, either in the morning or in the evening.

Police will rope in institutions to regulate traffic movement. “We have told various institutions to take up the responsibility of regulating traffic movement outside their premises in the morning and evening,” he said.

Specific instructions have been given to traffic policemen that vehicle documents will be checked only when there is visible traffic violation.

“All traffic police officers of the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector and above have been given body cameras. They are the ones who check the documents. If there is any instance of unnecessary document checking, please bring it to my notice. We are ensuring that time of motorists is not wasted unnecessarily,” he said.