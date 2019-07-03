Mangaluru police register case of gang rape after video surfaces

The Dakshina Kannada Women Police in Puttur here have registered a case against four people, including a college student, for the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old girl.

The incident that occurred in February came to light following circulation of two sexually explicit videos of a couple in a car, which was circulated on WhatsApp groups.

The social media monitoring cell of the district police noticed the video and alerted the women police, who registered a suo motu case.

In a press note, Superintendent of Police B. Laxmi Prasad cautioned against sharing of the videos and said, “We request members of public to not transmit the referred videos over social media or save the referred videos on their phones/computers, and doing so is an offence under Section 354C of the IPC and 66E, 66A of IT Act and the persons (including group admins) will be made the accused under the said sections.

Mr. Prasad said investigation had revealed the gang rape of the girl by her senior college mate and three others. One of the four recorded the act and circulated it on social media. The police have launched a search to trace the accused.