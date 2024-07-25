ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru police seize drugs and mobile phones in raid on jail

Updated - July 25, 2024 11:02 am IST

Published - July 25, 2024 10:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The raid began at 4 a.m. with the involvement of two DCPs, three ACPs, 15 PIs and 150 police personnel

The Hindu Bureau

The raid on the district jail in Mangaluru began at 4 a.m. on July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

In an early morning operation on July 25, Mangaluru police seized multiple packets of ganja, other drugs and contraband during a raid on the district jail in Mangaluru. The raid began at 4 a.m.

Other material seized included 25 mobile phones, a Bluetooth device, five earphones, a pen drive, five chargers, a pair of scissors, three cables, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal informed mediapersons.

The operation involved two Deputy Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Commissioners of Police, 15 Inspectors and around 150 personnel. Multiple teams were formed to cover all the blocks of the jail simultaneously. Secrecy about the raid was maintained until the last moment to ensure its effectiveness, Mr. Agarwal said.

“This operation underscores the department’s ongoing commitment to maintaining security and preventing illegal activities within the jail. Further investigations are underway to determine how these items were smuggled into the jail,” he said.

