Mangaluru police raid jail; seize drugs, other materials

: In an early morning operation on July 25, Mangaluru city police raided the district jail at Mangaluru at 4 a.m. and seized multiple packets of ganja, other drugs and materials.

Other materials seized included 25 mobile phones, a bluetooth device, five earphones, a pen drive, five chargers, a pair of scissors, three cables, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in a statement.

The operation involved two Deputy Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Commissioners of Police, 15 Police Inspectors and around 150 personnel. Multiple teams were formed to cover all the blocks of the jail simultaneously, with the secrecy of the raid maintained until the last moment to ensure its effectiveness, Mr. Agrawal said.

“This operation underscores the department’s ongoing commitment to maintaining security and preventing illegal activities within the jail. Further investigations are underway to determine how these items were brought into the jail,” he said.