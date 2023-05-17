May 17, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Mangaluru police inducted four specialised motorcycles — Cobra — for effective enforcement of traffic rules, on May 16. Two vehicles each will be assigned to Traffic East and Traffic West police stations in the commissionerate

They are equipped with siren and public address system. They are expected to help traffic police personnel streamline traffic in case of a snarl, said Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain while inducting the motorcycles at his office in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar.

Despite adapting to new technologies for traffic management, some instances require human intervention, which was the reason to go in for the specially equipped motorcycles. Cobra personnel would rush to spots where accidents happen to help the victims, as well as to streamline the traffic in the area.

“People tend to disrupt traffic in case of an accident or instances of road rage,” Mr. Jain said. In such cases, Cobras would the first ones to reach the spot to handle the situation.

Mr. Jain further said Cobra personnel would regulate vehicular parking whenever they are informed about irregular or unauthorised parking. They would be equipped with wheel clamps to act against unauthorised parking of vehicles.

The personnel would act against encroachment of footpaths by shop-owners or petty vendors that inconvenience pedestrians. They would ensure that such encroachments are cleared immediately.

The personnel would always be on the rounds in their jurisdiction. They would help provide green corridors for ambulances and VIP vehicles, the Commissioner added.