Mangaluru police have 14 days to decide on complaints against Congress MLC

While BJP Yuva Morcha has threatened to launch ‘rasta roko’ across Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, August 28, to force Mangaluru police to register complaints on hate speech against Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza, the city police have time till September 2, as per the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS), to get a legal opinion from the Prosecution Department. The city police have sought opinion on provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) under which complaints against Mr. D’Souza can be registered.

Section 173 (3) of BNSS states that “... on receipt of information relating to the commission of any cognizable offence, which is made punishable for three years or more but less than seven years, the officer in charge of the police station may with the prior permission from an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, considering the nature and gravity of the offence,— (i) proceed to conduct a preliminary inquiry to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case for proceeding in the matter within fourteen days, or (ii) proceed with investigation when there exists a prima facie case”.

It further states that any person aggrieved by a refusal by the officer in charge of a police station to record information can send the substance of information in writing or post to the Superintendent of Police. Failing which, the aggrieved person can also make an application to Magistrate, the Section 173 stated.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal told The Hindu that the city police sought an opinion from the Prosecution Department on provisions of BNS under which four complaints made by BJP Yuva Morcha and others at the Barke police station can be registered. “This is a sensitive matter. Hence, we are careful in registering the cases,” Mr. Agrawal said.

Background

Including four cases at Barke police station, a total of 34 complaints have been filed against Mr. D’Souza across the State. During his speech on August 19 at the Congress protest against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for granting sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. D’Souza said that Bangladesh-type agitation will be launched to oust the Governor from Karnataka. He went on to state that Congress activists knew the way to put fire under Governor that will force him to leave Karnataka.

The 34 complaints accusing Mr. D’souza of hate speech were filed on August 19. The Congress’s District Social Media Cell in-charge Aliston D’Dunna filed a complaint against D.Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, accusing Mr. Kamath of inciting Hindus against Mr. D’Souza. The city police have sought legal opinion on all the complaints filed against Mr. D’Souza and Mr. Kamath.

Among the provisions that will be attracted include Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) of BNS for which offender can be punished for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years. In the explanation to this Section, it is stated that comments expressing strong disapproval of measures or administrative or other actions of government, without exciting or attempting to excite activities referred in the section, do not constitute offence under the Section.

The other provision is Section 197 (C) of BNS (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) for which the offender can be imprisoned for a term that may extend to three years. The BJP has also sought invocation of provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as Mr. D’Souza has spoken against Governor Mr. Gehlot, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community.