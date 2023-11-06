HamberMenu
Mangaluru police form four special teams to check drug abuse

November 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

To give impetus to the ongoing ‘drug-free Mangaluru’ campaign, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has formed four special teams that will visit public places and book cases of alleged narcotic drug consumption.

In a press release, Mr. Agrawal said each of the special team is headed by Assistant Commissioners of Police of North sub division, Central sub division, South sub division, and Central Crime Branch.

These special teams will visit places with more footfall to find people suspected of drugs consumption. These suspects will be subject to tests and on confirmation about drugs consumption, cases under Section 27 (B) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will be registered, he said.

In the last four days, these teams visited 53 places, which included lodges, pubs, restaurants, homestays, resorts, and flats in which students stay. As many as 12 cases of drug consumption were booked and 15 persons were arrested. Seven mobile phones and two two-wheelers were seized, he said.

The city police on November 1 held “Let us walk together for drugs-free future” walkathon in which more than 6,000 students from different institutions took part.

District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, took part in the walkathon.

