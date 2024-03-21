GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru police extern 36 persons

March 21, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In continuation of action to ensure peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha elections, the Mangaluru City police has issued orders for externment of 29 persons with criminal antecedents to different parts of the State. A total of 36 persons have been externed so far in March.

Orders for externment of 19 persons were passed on March 18 and 19. They are Athur Nasib, 40, of Moodbidri; H. Srinivas, 24, of Surathkal; Mahamad Safwan, 28, of Bajpe; Jayesh, 28, of Kavoor; Varun Poojary, 30, of Neermarga; Mohamad Aziz, 40, of Kodikal; Abdul Isham, 30, of Kavoor; Karthik Shetty, 28, of Idya; Deekshith Poojary, 23, of Ganeshpura; Lakshmisha, 27, of Krishnapura Katipalla; Kishor Sanil, 36, of Bondanthila; Hasainar Sayad Ali, 38, of Ullal; Abdul Jaleel, 28, of Kudroli; Roshan Kini, 18, of Boluru; Ahmad Sinan, 21, of Kasaba Bengre; Nithesh Kumar, 28, of Jeppinamogaru; Guruprasad, 38, of Bajal; Bharath Poojary, 31, of Bajal; and Sandeep Shetty, 37, of Jeppu Kudpadi.

On Wednesday, orders for externment of 10 persons were passed. They are Mohamad Suhail, 21, of Kasaba Bengre; Nikshith Poojary, 21 of Padil; Sunil, 24, of Someshwara; Lathish Nayak, 34, of Kudroli; Yathish, 46, of Bastipadpu; Dhamalinga, 34, of Karnad, Mulki; Mahamad Hanize, 32, of Kannur; Tejpal R. Kukyan, 40, of Chitrapura, Mulki; Mahamad Ansar, 31, of Ulaibettu, Vamanjoor; and Abhishek, 29, of Pandeshwar.

In a press note, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said orders of externment of seven persons with criminal antecedents were passed earlier in March. Security bonds assuring of peace and good behaviour have been taken from 381 alleged habitual offenders, who are likely to breach peace and tranquillity, Mr. Agrawal said.

