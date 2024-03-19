ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru police detain three persons under Goonda Act

March 19, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has ordered detention of three persons with criminal antecedents under the Goonda (Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates) Act 1985, as part of efforts for the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

The names of the three persons are Mohammed Kabeer, 31, of Ullal; Nawaz, 30, of Gurupura; and Jayaprakash alias JP, 30, of Shakti Nagar.

In a press note, Mr. Agrawal said Kabeer was involved in 14 cases, including a case each of murder and molestation, three cases each of attempt to murder and hurt, and six cases of rioting.

Nawaz was involved in eight criminal cases, including one case each of murder, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation; two cases of cannabis consumption, and three drug trafficking cases.

Jayaprakash, the Police Commissioner said, was also involved in eight criminal cases. It included three cases of communal rioting, one attempt to murder case and four cases of moral policing, hurt and unlawful assembly.

All the three persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Following release on bail, they have continued to indulge in criminal and anti-social activities that are detrimental to public order. Hence it was necessary to detain them under the provision of Section 8 of Goonda Act, he said.

Kabeer was detained on Monday, while Nawaz and Jayaprakash were detained on Tuesday, he added.

