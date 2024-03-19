GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru police detain three persons under Goonda Act

March 19, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal has ordered detention of three persons with criminal antecedents under the Goonda (Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers, and Video or Audio Pirates) Act 1985, as part of efforts for the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

The names of the three persons are Mohammed Kabeer, 31, of Ullal; Nawaz, 30, of Gurupura; and Jayaprakash alias JP, 30, of Shakti Nagar.

In a press note, Mr. Agrawal said Kabeer was involved in 14 cases, including a case each of murder and molestation, three cases each of attempt to murder and hurt, and six cases of rioting.

Nawaz was involved in eight criminal cases, including one case each of murder, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation; two cases of cannabis consumption, and three drug trafficking cases.

Jayaprakash, the Police Commissioner said, was also involved in eight criminal cases. It included three cases of communal rioting, one attempt to murder case and four cases of moral policing, hurt and unlawful assembly.

All the three persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Following release on bail, they have continued to indulge in criminal and anti-social activities that are detrimental to public order. Hence it was necessary to detain them under the provision of Section 8 of Goonda Act, he said.

Kabeer was detained on Monday, while Nawaz and Jayaprakash were detained on Tuesday, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.