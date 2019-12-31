Mangaluru Police cracks down on hate posts online

Mangaluru North police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly circulating messages that spread communal hatred.

The police arrested Mohideen Hameez under Crime No. 142/19, according to a tweet by the city’s Cyber Crime Police.

The police has also registered seven criminal cases against the holders of Facebook accounts on which inflammatory posts inciting tension were reportedly seen.

Cases have been registered against Facebook pages of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Ansar Mangaluru, Nizam Farangipete, Sahil Vedra, Idunamma Dhvani, Muslim Yuva Sene and Siddique.

Notices under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code has been issued to the admins, asking them to appear for investigation at the Cyber Crime Police Station on January 2 and 3. If they fail to appear, police will take action to compel their presence, the notice said.

Notices have been also been issued to SDPI, K. Devalsab of Hagarbommanahalli in Ballari district and Ningappa of Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district for alleged anonymous phone calls threatening police officers on duty.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, in a tweet, has appealed against sending or forwarding messages that incite communal hatred. “I appeal to all ... especially youth to desist from sending or forwarding any message which incites communal hatred or violence.. please keep off from such messaging as it is illegal and would be followed by strict legal action by law enforcing agencies,” he tweeted.