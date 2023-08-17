HamberMenu
Mangaluru Police Commissioner to interact with Bengre residents on August 18

August 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain will interact with residents of Bengre on August 18 at 4.30 p.m.

The newly formed Bengre Nagarika Hitarakshana Samiti has organised the programme. It will be held at Mohiuddin Jumma Masjid.

Taking to reporters on Thursday, president of Samiti Bilal Mohideen said the samiti comprising of members from 54 organisations of Bengre is actively involved in ‘Drug-Free Mangaluru’ drive initiated by the State government. Like other areas in Mangaluru, Bengre too faces the problem of drug menace and addiction.

The samiti has been holding drug awareness programme for the youth. “This interaction programme is to help Bengre residents to air issues related to drug menace and other policing issues,” Mr. Mohideen said.

Councillor Muneeb Bengre said some persons, who are into drug peddling and other criminal activity in the area, were getting out of clutches of the police by producing certificate that they are mentally unsound. “This will be one of the aspects we will point out in the meeting, Mr. Bengre said.

