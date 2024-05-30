Mangaluru police close namaz case

The city police have filed the ‘B’ report and have closed a suo motu case registered against a group of persons accused of offering namaz on a public road in Kankanady recently.

Mangaluru East Police Inspector Someshekar on Tuesday registered the suo motu case against a group of 10 persons, after a video clip of the group offering namaz on Balikashrama Road, Kankanady, on May 24 afternoon went viral on social media. The group was accused of causing inconvenience to the public and obstructing the movement of vehicles. The case was registered for offences punishable under Sections 341, 283, 143 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said there was no intention of the group to cause inconvenience to people and obstruct the movement of vehicles. Hence the case has been closed by filing the ‘B’ report.

As the Inspector filed the suo motu case without bringing it to the notice of his higher-ups, he has been sent on compulsory leave. An inquiry will be conducted by an officer of the rank of the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Case filed against VHP leader

Further, Mr. Agrawal said a case has been registered at the CEN police station against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell for releasing a statement on social media that the Bajrang Dal will take direct action if the group continues to offer namaz on the road. Mr. Pumpwell is accused of creating fear in society and threatening to take the law in his hands, Mr. Agrawal said.

Mr. Pumpwell is the VHP South Karnataka region joint secretary.

