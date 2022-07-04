Mangaluru police checking antecedents of 518 migrant workers who lack valid documents

The 518 migrant workers who do not have proper ID documents, in Mangaluru on July 4, 2022.

July 04, 2022 15:02 IST

Mangaluru commissionerate had carried out a week-long verification process during which migrant workers were identified, and called to police stations with necessary documents, which were verified

Mangaluru police are verifying the antecedents of 518 migrant workers as they do not possess valid documents.

City police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters that Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, during his recent visit to the commissionerate, had directed the police to undertake verification of migrant workers. The Minister had told them that there is the possibility of illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh, coming to India and working in plantations, agriculture farms, industries, construction industry, fishing, and other such industries. The Minister had told the police to undertake a verification process to identify illegal immigrants.

Personnel in the commissionerate had carried out a week-long verification process in their limits in which migrant workers were identified, and called to police stations with necessary documents, which were verified.

As many as 518 migrant workers did not possess valid documents. Hence, they were being questioned on July 4.

The commissioner said police have adopted as many as 20 modalities to verify the antecedents of these migrant workers. They include verification of electoral photo identity cards, Aadhaar card, ration cards. During verification, police would give due attention to as to whether these identification cards are genuine.

The police could also check the mobile phones of these migrants to know whom they had been calling after coming to Mangaluru. Police could also look at photos and videos on their mobile phones to check places visited by them.

Bank accounts would be checked to verify to whom the workers had been transferring money, Mr. Kumar said.

The police have given the 518 persons a form seeking information about their native place, their jurisdictional police station, and other information pertaining to their native place.